COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More than 75 people spent Thursday night in the cold to help a local youth shelter.

The volunteers sponsor their night out by raising money for Urban Peak and learning about the challenges homeless youth face.

November is Homeless Youth Awareness Month, and this is the fourth year of the event. Urban Peak executive director Shawna Rae Kemppainen said no tents are allowed–just sleeping bags, boxes, and tarps.

“We ask people to sleep out and raise money for the opportunity to do that, and all the money that we raise tonight goes to Urban Peak’s shelter program,” Kemppainen said. “Our goal is to raise $40,000, and if we do that, we’ll have enough money to run our shelter through the holidays.”

Urban Peak is a 20-bed shelter for youth ages 15 to 20.