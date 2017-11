COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At Rogers Elementary School Friday afternoon, a student got a special surprise.

Sgt. Greg Pitre is stationed at Fort Hood in Texas, and drove all night to get here. He has been deployed a total of 14 times in his 24-plus years in the Marines and the Army. He said moments like these are what makes it all worth it.

“When you can do something good for your kid and they have no reaction, it’s awesome because you leave them speechless,” Pitre said. “It’s something that I’m going to take with me forever, and I’m sure he as well.”

After that surprise, Pitre headed to his daughter’s school to surprise her after she finished singing the national anthem.