COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Six cars were damaged and two people sustained minor injuries when shots were fired at a Colorado Springs apartment complex Thursday evening, according to police.

Police said it happened just before 7 p.m. at the Summit Creek Apartments in the area of Academy Boulevard and Chelton Road. Police said six cars were damaged by bullets. One of the cars was occupied at the time of the shooting. Police said two men received minor cuts, possibly from flying debris.

Police said they found nearly two dozen shell casings outside the perimeter fence of the apartment complex.

The incident is still under investigation.