PUEBLO, Colo. — Voters in Pueblo are putting the city on a new course after backing a strong mayor form of city government at the polls.

Tuesday’s decision means Pueblo voters will face their first slate of mayoral candidates next November. The winner of that race will hold the office for five years, and all terms after that will be four years.

Under the charter amendment approved with the passage of 2A, the mayor can set budgets, hire and fire department heads, and make appointments to public boards and commissions.

“We will have, for the first time in a long time, one full-time elected leader for the city of Pueblo, and that person’s responsibility is he or she will run on a platform with a vision for the community,” Committee to Elect a Mayor co-chairman Nick Gradisar said.