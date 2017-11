PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are looking for the two men who robbed a Pueblo home improvement store at gunpoint Tuesday evening.

Police said the robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Lowe’s on Pueblo Boulevard. Two men stole items from the store and were confronted by loss prevention employees, according to police. One of the men pointed a handgun at two employees before running out of the store with the stolen items.

Both suspects are described as Hispanic men between the ages of 18 and 25. They are between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall. They spoke to each other in fluent Spanish, according to police. They left the store in a full-sized gray pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).