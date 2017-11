COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were injured during a fight in a Colorado Springs parking lot early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said several people got into a fight around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Lionstone Drive, which is near the intersection of Platte Avenue and Murray Boulevard. One man was shot in the chest, and another was hit in the head and face with a gun, according to police. Both are expected to survive.

One suspect, Joshua Olivas, has been arrested in connection with the incident. Police said their investigation is ongoing.