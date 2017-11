COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man and a 6-year-old child were killed and a 2-year-old was injured in a house fire just east of downtown Colorado Springs Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the fire started Friday afternoon in a home on Cucharras Street near Prospect Street.

Police are investigating to determine if any criminal activity was involved.

No other information was immediately available.

