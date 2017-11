COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is accused of trying to break into several cars in eastern Colorado Springs, stealing a cell phone from one, according to police.

Police said around 11 a.m. Friday, they got a call about a man in the area of Academy and Palmer Park boulevards. He was pulling on the door handles of several parked cars in an attempt to break in, according to police. At one point, a car owner saw the man break into his car and take a cell phone. The suspect walked away, but officers stayed on the phone with the witness and found the suspect on North Chelton Road, according to police.

The suspect, Rickard Sanchez, is facing multiple charges, according to police.