COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo held a full-scale wildland fire and safety drill Thursday.

If something were to happen that would force the zoo to evacuate, zoo personnel would put all of the animals in one of four fireproof buildings. Some of the animals aren’t safe to be transported, and others need to stay with their species only.

“We have four buildings at the bottom of the zoo that are easily protected, that are made out of fireproof materials, and the animals would move down to those buildings,” zoo president and CEO Bob Chastain said.

It could also be logistically impossible to move some species on such short notice. For example, there are only a handful of companies in the U.S. that can transport giraffes.