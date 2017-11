COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who was arrested after a gas station robbery Wednesday is also a suspect in five other business robberies in Colorado Springs, according to police.

Police said John Uaisele, 32, was arrested Wednesday at a motel on South Nevada Avenue. Police said Uaisele is the suspect in the following robberies:

An October 1 robbery at the Shell at South Academy Boulevard and Verde Drive

An October 31 robbery at the Subway at East Platte Avenue and Platte Place

A November 2 robbery at the Taste of China on South Academy Boulevard near Chelton Road

A robbery Sunday at the 7-Eleven at Platte Avenue and Wahsatch Avenue

A robbery Tuesday at the Kwik Stop at Platte Avenue and Institute Street

A robbery Wednesday afternoon at the Valero at Fillmore Street and Prospect Street

Police said Uaisele “assaulted and terrorized” several of the robbery victims. In four of the robberies, the suspect threw large rocks at the victims, then took the cash drawers, according to police. In two of them, he used a large knife to force the victims to unlock doors.