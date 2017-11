COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new program encouraging residents who have security systems that record public areas to register those systems with law enforcement.

The program is called the Community Video Partnership program. The idea is to help deputies quickly find surveillance video that may help them solve crimes.

“Police regularly ask public organizations, businesses, and individuals to share video camera footage that might aid in crime-solving efforts,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Police who respond to burglaries, assaults, and other crimes will be able to see a list of nearby locations with cameras. This will help them quickly contact registered video partners that may have captured footage related to the incident.”

The program works on a voluntary basis. Home and business owners who have security systems that record public areas, including streets, sidewalks, and parking lots, are encouraged to register.

