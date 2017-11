COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in his western Colorado Springs apartment early Thursday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment on Manitou Boulevard, near the intersection of Uintah Street and 17th Street. The victim was shot in the arm and is expected to survive, according to police.

The victim told police the suspect shot him inside their shared apartment. Police said there is no threat to the public. Their investigation is ongoing.