This holiday season, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is adding an adults-only event called Electric Moonlight. It’s a combination of two popular zoo events–Electric Safari and Moonlight on the Mountain. Marketing director Jenny Koch and Zoomobile advisor Lauren Phillippi joined us with all the details.

The event is happening from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. December 7, the night before Electric Safari opens to the public. Tickets are $35.75 in advance and $40.75 the day of the event, if they’re still available then.

>> Tap here for more information and to buy tickets.