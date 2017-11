COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Married for three years, Bonnie and Jonathan Swindal were ready to add a tiny member to their family.

“We just had the perfect pregnancy with Oliver,” Bonnie said. “No risk factors. He was growing big.”

“He weighed 8.1 when he was born, had blonde curly hair,” she said. “It was like love at first sight.”

But something wasn’t quite right.

“[Doctors] said he’s breathing on his own, but we’ve had to paralyze him,” she said.

At just two days old, Oliver was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect called total anomalous pulmonary venous return, meaning his heart developed abnormally during the early stages of pregnancy.

He had open heart surgery that same day. After eight long hours, the Swindals got good news from the surgeon.

“He told us Oliver will grow up to be a normal healthy kid, play sports, and maybe have a heart check once a year,” Bonnie said.

But the recovery did not go as the Swindals had hoped.

“I finally came in the room on July 1, and the nurse said, ‘Do you want to hold him?’ I just fell to the floor because I had never held my son,” Bonnie said. “I knew in that moment that he was going to pass away.”

Holding their little boy, Bonnie and Jonathan sang him the song they wrote when Bonnie was 16 weeks pregnant.

The sang that song at the same time every night, when they were blissfully unaware of the pain that was to come.

“He was actually in my arms when he took his last breath,” said Bonnie.

Jonathan and Bonnie buried their son on July 6, 2015.

Since then, they’ve had many dark days.

“I think we both got better and better at being with the other person needs,” Jonathan said.

Five months later, some light came into their lives.

“We got pregnant again,” said Bonnie.

“We found out on December 14,” she said. “Going into a new year, it felt like, ‘Okay, we can breathe. We have hope. It’s not Oliver, but we have something to look forward to.'”

Since Oliver’s heart condition wasn’t genetic, doctors assured her she had nothing to worry about.

“Bonnie began bleeding during church on a Sunday morning,” recalled Jonathan.

They rushed to the hospital, where an ultrasound showed a beating heart and a healthy baby.

“We were walking out of the hospital and Bonnie says, ‘I have to use the restroom,’ and then we miscarried,” he said.

This loss was no less devastating.

“You don’t know the baby’s name. You don’t know what the baby looks like. You got ripped off even more,” said Bonnie.

The Swindals learned it was a little girl. They named her Eden.

“Now you start thinking, ‘What’s wrong with us?’ We’ve lost two,'” Jonathan said.

Those dark days got even darker. They wondered if it was time to go their separate ways. Some days, Bonnie thought she was ready to leave this world.

“The load doesn’t get lighter. You just get stronger,” Bonnie said.

Ultimately, Oliver and Eden, Bonnie’s two angels, kept her going.

“I hope they’re proud of me,” she said. “I think about that sometimes. I love them so much and I want to make them proud.”

She and Jonathan decided they’re in it for the long haul.

“Whatever comes, whatever we go through, we’re going to be in it together,” she said.

Fast forward nearly two years, and a prayer was answered.

“We are more than ready for her,” said Bonnie, opening the door to a nursery painted pink.

Tiny dresses fill the closet and dozens of bows are displayed on a pin board.

On October 27, Eloise Faith Swindal made her much-anticipated debut, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

“I can’t stop looking at her,” Bonnie said. “I can hardly sleep. I don’t want to sleep. I just want to keep her in my arms and stare at her.”

Bonnie has no expectations Eloise will fix her, take her grief away, or replace her siblings.

“I think it makes us appreciate this moment even more,” she said.

Bonnie and Jonathan vow to treasure all the moments ahead, because they know better than most that the future is uncertain.

“You don’t have any guarantees,” she said. “It’s just saying I’m trusting. I’m just choosing to trust regardless of what I’ve [seen].”