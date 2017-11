COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — From Long Island, New York to Colorado Springs, a father has made it his mission to bring happiness out of tragedy.

Tommy Maher is driving across the country to honor the 58 victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

He left New York Tuesday with his daughter and her friend; he and his co-pilots are driving to every state where the victims lived.

They’re passing out t-shirts and bracelets with the victims names, while also doing random acts of kindness.

To help others follow their journey, they’ve created a Facebook page and Instagram account with the names, #Honor58.

As a Fire Firefighter, Tommy Maher is used to serving others, saying he’s made it his mission to help others.

“Wake up in the morning and say to yourself; ‘what can I do to make a difference,’ should be like the first thought when you pop out of bed, that’s what I do every day,” said Tommy Maher, Fire Commissioner, South Hempstead Fire Department and #Honor58 Leader.

For Amy, a survivor of the concert shooting, his actions mean much more.

“To become selfless and appreciate your life, you never really do, until you go through something like that, you really don’t know how precious your life is,” said Amy Charbauski, a survivor of the Las Vegas concert shooting.

Always remembering the victims; like Christopher Roybal, a local veteran and Gym Manager. On Thursday, the #Honor58 team made a stop in Colorado Springs to honor him.

Tommy’s daughter and her friend agree, their journey is all about paying-it-forward.

Tommy says the girls have been a huge help during the journey, but are flying home to get back to school.

He’ll continue the trek though and just hopes others can pay-it-forward too. If you do that, all they ask is you post it with #Honor58.