CINCINNATI — Well isn’t she just adorable and talented?

Baby Fiona the hippo was caught on camera hitching a ride, then doing an impressive dismount!

According to the Cincinnati Zoo, “hippos can hold their breath for up to five minutes before pushing off the bottom to come up for air. Resurfacing for air is so instinctual that a hippo sleeping underwater will rise and breathe, even without waking up!”

