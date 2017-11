DENVER — In 2014, Children’s Hospital Colorado opened a fully functional, state-of-the-art TV and radio studio. It was made possible through the Seacrest Foundation, and it’s one of 10 similar facilities throughout the country.

The idea behind the station, known as BBOY 45, is programming for the kids by the kids. It’s an idea that evolved almost a decade ago, when TV and radio host Ryan Seacrest and his family decided to put fully functioning television and radio studios in the middle of children’s hospitals.

“The Seacrest Foundation is very intentional about who they work with and who they partner with,” studio manager Chris Coleman said. “They search out the top pediatric facilities in the nation, and we’re thankful that we’re able to partner with them.”

BBOY 45 staff members know the power of what they do. They say it’s a reprieve, it’s entertainment, and it’s enjoyment. The studio’s programming is on air 24 hours a day, with live shows every weekday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They play current hit music, play games, do yoga, and much more, broadcasting throughout the hospital on closed circuit radios and TVs in all rooms.

Even if children can’t make it down to the studio, they are always involved in the action. It lets kids be kids, allowing them to laugh and leave all their worries behind.

There’s always something going on, and kids are always welcome whether they’re inpatients or at Children’s for a daily appointment. Staff will even teach them how to use equipment and do their own shows–any shows they want.

Having fun and empowering the kids is a big goal of Seacrest Studios, but parents also benefit from what’s going on. It’s a complete therapeutic experience for the whole family.

Many celebrities have dropped by BBOY 45 to perform, chat and just hang out with the kids. Children’s appreciates how kind they are with their time, and the openness and access they give to the kids is special. They are moments the children and celebrities will never forget.

“The goal is to brighten kids’ day,” Coleman said. “We don’t just say this, we believe it. We are truly lucky to be able to do what we do, and it’s a space that kids want to be in the hospital. It’s a space that hopefully gives back to them in a way that they won’t forget.”

Equipment, prizes, and staffing for BBOY 45 are dependent on donations. Donors can help by giving to Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation and including BBOY 45 in the donation instructions.

>> Tap here to learn more about the foundation.