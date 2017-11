DENVER, Colo. — Denver was recently named the nation’s best city for beer drinkers.

The Mile High City beat 249 other cities analyzed by San Francisco-based apartment company Zumper.

Analysts determined the rankings using a variety of metrics including number of breweries and brewpubs per capita, the number of bars per capita, state beer tax, and the average price for a pint of beer.

Denver also ranked among the top 5 for both breweries and bars per capita.

Fort Collins also made the list, ranking No. 7.

Other great cities for beer lovers include Portland, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Cincinnati.

>> Click here to see the full list.