COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Springs Rescue Mission is asking for turkey donations to help local families and neighbors in need.

Springs Rescue Mission’s “Turkey Team,” which consists of Care and Share Food Bank and Catholic Charities, aims to collect more than 850 turkeys to help feed the hungry in the community this year.

Donated turkeys will be used at the mission’s annual Thanksgiving meal, and will also be provided to families who visit the mission’s family services for food.

If you’d like to donate, turkeys can be dropped off at Springs Rescue Mission located at 1 West Las Vegas Street or at Chick-fil-A in Northgate at 391 Spectrum Loop between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.