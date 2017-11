PUEBLO, Colo. — Three people have been arrested in connection with an incident where a shot was fired near a Pueblo West home Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded on Tuesday to a call of shots fired at a home in the 700 block of S. Knox Drive near S. McCulloch Boulevard and W. Spaulding Avenue South around 1 p.m.

Authorities received information that the suspects got into a different car and left the previous car in another location in Pueblo West.

Authorities located the suspects inside the Kwik Stop and took them into custody. Arturo Aragon, 19, was arrested for felony menacing and was booked into the Pueblo County Jail. A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were arrested for felony menacing in addition to outstanding warrants. Both were booked into the Pueblo Youth Center.

Deputies recovered the loaded handgun used in the incident. Deputies say the gun was reported stolen from a recent burglary of a Pueblo West home.

An investigation revealed a gray Chrysler pulled up to the home on S. Knox Drive and one of the people inside the car specifically asked to speak to one of the residents of the home. When the victim walked outside, one of the suspects pulled out the gun and fired a shot.

The suspects then fled and parked in another area of Pueblo West, where a resident noticed it and reported the suspicious activity. The resident also reported seeing the three suspects get out of the car and a few minutes later get into another car to leave the area. The witness was able to identify the make, model, and color of both cars which helped lead deputies to the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.