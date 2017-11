PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo investigators began following up on more leads in the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling on Wednesday, November 8 in Pueblo.

Kelsie Schelling went missing on February 4, 2013, after leaving her house in Denver to visit her boyfriend in Pueblo. She was never seen again.

Now, investigators and Pueblo police are focusing on the southwest side of Pueblo, in an area where she was last seen.

In April, authorities searched in an open space near where Kelsie’s ex-boyfriend, Donthe Lucas, used to live.

Investigators say they found evidence in the yard of the home on Manor Ridge Drive, which was just half a mile from the Walmart where she was last seen.

They confirmed it was not a body, but they would not say what the evidence was.

Lucas remains a person of interest in this case.

Pueblo Police Chief, Troy Davenport, released a statement about the case saying, “We want the community to be aware that this case remains a priority for the Pueblo Police Department,” and “Our police department is committed to helping bring justice to Kelsie and for her family.”

No matter how many times the police and investigators search for Kelsie, the Schelling family doesn’t lose hope.

“Every time before this, we’ve gone home empty handed,” Laura Saxton, Kelsie’s mom, said.

But, the Schelling family is hoping this search turns out different.

“We just wanna bring her home,” Laura said. “I just hope Kelsie is found.”

Since February 4, 2013, Laura and their family have wondered what happened to Kelsie.

“I can hardly stand the thought of having to say that she’s been gone for five years,” she said.

But the worst part for Laura is the lull time.

“The quiet times are what’s hard for me,” she said. “I can’t handle it when there’s nothing going on. That’s when I lose hope,” she said.

Laura says she can’t imagine the thought of going through another holiday season without Kelsie and her baby, who would be almost five-years-old now.

“It doesn’t get any easier,” Laura said.

But, the Pueblo Police Chief promises they won’t stop looking.

“We will continue this effort until there is just absolutely no stone unturned,” Chief Davenport said. “Anything that will help solve this case, we’re looking for.”

Both Chief Davenport and Laura think someone out there knows something.

“I’m begging someone to please come forward,” Laura said.

“No matter how slight you might think that it is, it could help a family that is in grief,” Chief Davenport said.

Even years after Kelsie’s disappearance, the Schelling family is offering a $50,000 reward for anyone who tells them where she is.

If you know anything about this crime, the Schelling family and Pueblo police ask that you call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP.

Authorities say there will be more searches in the coming days. Stay with FOX21 for the latest information as it develops.