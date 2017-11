COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man robbed an eastern Colorado Springs drive-through coffee shop at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the robbery happened around 2:45 p.m. at the Kangaroo Coffee near the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Carefree Circle. Police said a man wearing a ski mask drove up to the window, pointed a handgun at an employee, and demanded money. The employee gave him cash, and he drove away.

Police said they later found the suspect’s SUV in an nearby parking lot. The suspect has not been found.