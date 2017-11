SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Teachers in Illinois will have to add one more thing to their lesson plan in the future: cursive writing.

The Illinois Senate voted 42-12 on Wednesday to override Governor Bruce Rauner’s veto of a bill mandating that students learn how to write in cursive.

The Illinois House had already overriden Rauner’s veto in October, so the measure will now come into force.

Advocates say printing is not efficient and that lacking an understanding of cursive writing will hinder a student’s ability to read historical documents or family histories.

Critics complained school teachers have too many requirements from the state.

According to a press release issued by the office of Assistant Majority Leader Kimberly Lightfoot, school districts will get to determine when to teach students cursive, as long as the lessons are taught by the time they finish fifth grade.

The new bill will go into effect beginning in the 2018-2019 school year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.