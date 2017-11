COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Millibo Art Theatre has created live theater in the Pikes Peak Region for the past 16 years.

Each year, over 100 performances in the theatre shine a spotlight on new and original comedy, drama, theater for young audiences, and circus.

Artistic Director Birgitta De Pree and Executive Director Jim Jackson join FOX21 News to discuss what’s going on at The Millibo Theatre.

>> Learn more and Give! at indygive.com.