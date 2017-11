DENVER, Colo. — If you’re a veteran or active-duty member of the military, you get free admission to all Colorado state parks on Saturday, November 11 for Veterans Day.

“CPW is proud to thank our veterans and military members by offering free admission to our state parks this Veterans Day,” said CPW Director Bob Broscheid. “We invite the men and women who serve or have served our country in the armed forces to enjoy our state parks as a small gesture of our appreciation for their service.”

CPW said the offer applies to family and friends, too, at any of Colorado’s 41 state parks. The entire group must be in the same vehicle for the offer.

To get this offer, the military member or veteran must present proof of military service at the park gate. Military identification methods include:

Military ID card

Applicable DD Form

Veterans Affairs health identification card

A current Colorado Driver’s License or state-issued identification card with the veteran seal printed on it

All other park fees (for example, camping or fishing fees) still apply.

>> Click here to find a park near you.