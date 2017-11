Streaming video shows a live look at Interstate 25 in Monument.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Early morning freezing fog is delaying schools and slowing commutes in the Pikes Peak region Wednesday morning.

School delays

Several local school districts have announced two-hour delays for Tuesday morning.

Accident Alert

The Colorado Springs Police Department and Fountain Police Department are on cold reporting. If you are involved in a traffic accident that meets the following conditions, you should exchange your information with the other drivers and complete a cold report within 72 hours.

No fatalities or injuries

No driver or passenger is suspected of driving under the influence

All drivers are present with license, registration and insurance information

No damage to public property such as a street sign or utility pole has occurred

In Colorado Springs, go to a police department substation or coloradosprings.gov .

In Fountain, go to the Fountain Police Department, any state patrol office, or mydmv.colorado.gov .