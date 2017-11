MONUMENT, Colo. — Instagram is still king when it comes to social media and teenagers.

A recent study of middle and high school students revealed 62 percent are using the social media platform.

Now, much to their dismay, their parents are logging on.

Instead of logging off, many teenagers are creating “Finsta” accounts.

“Finsta is short for fake Insta,” explained Chase Martindale, a junior at Lewis Palmer High School in Monument.

As opposed to a “Rinsta” (or real Instagram), these accounts are much more private.

“I’m not gonna hold my tongue here. This is where I can say wear whatever I want,” said Martindale.

Martindale has about 700 followers on his Rinsta, but on Finsta, he only lets in a small and trusted group.

“As an analogy, my 12 disciples.”

Martindale estimates that about 10 percent of his friends use a Finsta.

Naturally, they’re trying to get away from prying parents, teachers and college admissions officers.

“A lot of people are posting things that their parents would kill them for.”

But for Martindale, the whole point is to have real conversations, not just display a picture perfect image, and maybe, that’s not such a bad thing.

“Honestly, it’s not that big of a deal. I think it’s healthier that they have one because then we can rant if we need to. We have things that we get upset about and talking about them is one of the best ways to get rid of a problem.”

