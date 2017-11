COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Chapel Hills Mall will kick off the holiday season Saturday, November 11 with the special arrival of Santa Claus.

Visits with Santa are free, and a variety of photo packages are available for purchase. Additionally, every guest who purchases a photo package will receive a special phone call from jolly old St. Nick himself!

>> Click here to see photo package prices.

Santa will stick around the Chapel Hills Mall from November 11 to December 24 at 6 p.m. when he begins his Christmas trek around the world. You can catch him at the lower level Center Court.

>> See Santa’s hours at the mall here.

For some extra holiday fun, why not have breakfast with Santa? The breakfast will take place December 9 at 9:30 a.m. and kids of all ages are welcome. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children (under age 2 is free). You can buy tickets at Chapel Hills Mall Guest Services or online at chapelhillsmall.com. All ticket proceeds benefit the Empty Stocking Fund.

There will also be Pet Photo nights on November 20, November 27, December 3, and December 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bring your furry friend for a special holiday photo with Santa.