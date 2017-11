COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mayor John Suthers on Wednesday talked about Ballot Issue 2A, which passed on Tuesday night.

The measure creates a stormwater fee to generate funding for the city, exclusively for that purpose. It will become effective on July 1, 2018. In the second half of the year, Mayor Suthers says it will raise around $8 million. After that, $17 to $18 million is expected annually.

The Utilities Board will decide soon whether they will allow the city to put the $5 residential fee on utility bills. The City will have to reimburse Utilities for any expenses involved with putting it on the bill.

City Council is set to vote on an amended budget request Thursday, November 9 at 9 a.m. Suthers is asking councilmembers to approve the additional revenue to cover more police officers and firefighters, as well as implementing 2A.

Some schools are also getting a big boost after Tuesday’s election results.

District 11 in Colorado Springs passed its first mill levy since 2000. The new money will allow school administrators to give teachers and support personnel in the school much-needed raises, as well as investing in technology, infrastructure, for the school, and security for students and staff.

“Eighty percent of our voting public no longer has kids in school, so this took a huge step for our voters to insure their trust into us, and make sure that we’re providing for future generations,” said Devra Ashby, D-11 Communications Director. “We are so grateful and so thankful that our community believes in our future generations as much as they do and they believe in our community and in D-11. We are thankful.”

Additionally, it was a big win for District 3, where a mill levy and bond also passed.

Measure 3A will pay for attracting and retaining staff, among other core activities. 3B will fund $48.5 million to take care of deferred maintenance and build a new school in the Widefield area. That school will go up in Lorson Ranch, where 1,400 new homes have recently been built. For now, many children have been forced to bus to other schools.

“A lot of those projects, the new building in Lorson Ranch, some of the upgrades to capital construction and of course the educators we need to attract and those issues at hand and making sure our curriculum is where we need it to be,” said Marc Deutsch, chairman of the WIN Committee.

Residents will likely pay an additional $10 a month in property taxes.