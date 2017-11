EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are looking to identify a person of interest in connection with a missing person case in El Paso County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Lisa Ann Knight was reported missing by her parents in October and was last seen May 5.

Authorities say Knight, who has two teenage children, has a known history of substance abuse and has gone missing before. Authorities say this is the longest she has ever been gone.

Knight’s last activity is traced back to July when she accessed her bank account via ATM. Knight was with a man, who is considered a person of interest in this case.

The person of interest is described as white or Hispanic man in his 30s with short brown hair.

If you have any information, call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.