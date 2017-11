COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Tuesday morning, Peak Military Care Network (PMCN) hosted a fundraiser breakfast at The Antlers to honor local veterans.

The inaugural Honoring the Brave Breakfast kicked off at 7:30 a.m., with the Mountainside Elementary School choir singing at the event. Widefield High School’s Junior ROTC also performed a flag ceremony.

“The ‘Honoring the Brave’ breakfast is intended to recognize our brave men and women, and their families for their incredible contributions and sacrifices they have made to our great Nation,” said LTG (Ret) Ed Anderson. “PMCN uses a network of community organizations who are committed to helping these great patriots in their time of difficulties and need. By helping PMCN, you are in fact helping this “Great Generation” of service members and their families. You can be assured that your contribution will truly make a difference in the lives of the folks who need our help.”

The breakfast is a fundraiser to help support PMCN’s mission to connect military service members, veterans, and their families to the highest quality resource provided by trusted community partners. The breakfast highlighted the military and veteran community, with all proceeds from the fundraiser going to directly benefit the community’s military and veteran population through PMCN.

“The Peak Military Care Network provides a critical service to military families and veterans”, said Honoring the Brave Breakfast Co-Chair, Sallie Clark. “As a non-profit umbrella organization established in 2012, we work with 39 partner agencies and PMCN Navigators to connect individuals with both government and non-governmental agencies, including assistance with housing and behavioral health, among others. We are committed to serving those who have served us and the Honoring the Brave Breakfast plays an important fundraising role in continuing and expanding our outreach and direct navigator services.”