PUEBLO, Colo. — Starting Wednesday, November 8, detectives with the Pueblo Police Department and agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation will be conducting searches in the Pueblo area in connection with the Kelsie Schelling cold case.

Authorities say the searches will focus on areas in southwestern Pueblo, near where Schelling was last known to be.

These new searches were prompted by recent leads generated as part of the ongoing investigation.

“While we cannot offer any comment about this active investigation, we want the community to be aware that this case remains a priority for the Pueblo Police Department, said Pueblo Police Chief Troy Davenport. “Our police department is committed to helping to bring justice to Kelsie and for her family.”

If you have any information regarding this case, you are urged to submit a tip. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867 or http://www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.