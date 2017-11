PUEBLO, Colo. — Public Health officials in Pueblo have announced the first two confirmed influenza “flu” cases in Pueblo County. Both individuals are senior citizens, according to officials.

“This first hospitalized flu cases confirms flu is circulating in the Pueblo community,” said Jody Carrillo, division director at the Pueblo City-County Health Department. “Now is a good time to get the flu vaccine as the vaccine takes about two weeks for protection to set in,” Carrillo added.

Symptoms of the flu start suddenly and may include the following:

Fever (usually high)

Headache

Tiredness (can be extreme)

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Body aches

Chills and fatigue

Vomiting and diarrhea (more common in children)

Flu vaccine is available in Pueblo. Individuals with insurance are encouraged to check with their physician or local pharmacy for flu vaccine. The Health Department offers vaccine to children and to uninsured adults by appointment, call the Health Department’s clinic at 583-4380.

For additional protection during cold and flu season, wash your hands often, cover your cough with your sleeve or a tissue. Stay home when you are sick, and keep sick children home, for at least 24 hours after fever ends.

For the 2016-2017 flu season, there were 173 hospitalized flu cases in Pueblo. From 2015-2016, there were 72 cases.

For more information, visit PuebloHealthDept.org.