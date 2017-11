COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — FOX21 and the Colorado Springs Independent are teaming up once again for this year’s Give! campaign where we are highlighting local organizations that need your help.

The campaign kicked off on Tuesday, November 7 with The Independence Center, which has been helping members in the community for 30 years.

They offer resources like transportation, legal assistance, housing, and more for seniors, veterans, and anyone with a disability.

Mathew Morris has a 9 to 5 job like everybody else, but it wasn’t always that way.

“I kind of bounced from job to job, fast food restaurants different odd and ends kind of jobs,” said Morris, a specialist with older individuals with blindness.

Now he works for The Independence Center with seniors who are blind from macular degeneration or glaucoma.

Morris has even won an award for his work with older individuals with blindness.

“We go to their homes or to the facilities that they live, basically show them that there is life after blindness,” Morris said. “We show them how to get along in their world. So they can still cook and clean and take care of themselves, still live enriching lives for the rest of the time they have.”

“People with disabilities are the number one minority in this country,” said Timothy Gore, the Development Director for The Independence Center.

The Independence Center has 17 different services and on Election Day they help people vote.

“Yes, everybody who is eligible to vote, has that right to vote, but a lot of people have barriers. At the Independence Center we break down those barriers,” said Gore.

Morris, who is also blind, was able to vote 100 percent independently for the first time.

“Where it’s a pair of headphones and it reads you the ballot completely and a controller to mark it,” said Morris. “It was really empowering it felt good to do it on my own I guess people with disabilities it’s the little things that make me feel accomplished.”

The money raised from this Give! campaign will be used to help one program participant get a van to help make transportation easy.

They’ve already raised $8,000 through a grant and they are asking the public for the other $5,000.

>> Learn more and Give! at indygive.com.<<