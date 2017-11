Related Coverage Southern Colorado Municipal Election Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Voters in Colorado Springs’ municipal election Tuesday approved both a stormwater fee and two ballot measures allocating money for the widening of Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock.

According to unofficial results, 54 percent of voters said yes to Issue 2A, the stormwater fee. With the passage of this measure, Colorado Springs residents will pay $5 per home per month on their utility bills. Businesses will pay $30 per acre per month. The fee will be collected every month for 20 years starting in July 2018.

City officials said the fee is expected to generate $17 to $20 million annually for critical stormwater infrastructure and maintenance.

On Twitter, Mayor John Suthers praised the passage of the measure.

“To be a great city, you must invest in critical public infrastructure. By passing # 2A our citizens have once again shown their willingness to do so,” he wrote. “Thank you, voters, for supporting # 2A. Your investment in our city means COS is ready to take its rightful place among America’s great cities.”

Pikes Peak region voters also passed two ballot measures providing funding for the widening of Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock.

El Paso County Issue 1A was approved by 67 percent of voters, according to unofficial results. The ballot measure allows the county to retain and spend $14.5 million in excess revenue, rather than returning it to property owners. The county will use up to $12 million for improvements to the Interstate 25 corridor and other roadways. The rest of the money will go toward disaster recovery projects and parks, trails, and open space projects.

Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority Issue 5B was approved by 66 percent of voters, according to unofficial results. That measure allows the PPRTA to use a portion of its existing 0.55 percent sales and use tax to help with Interstate 25 improvements. The money will go toward the section of the interstate between Highway 105 and County Line Road, according to the ballot measure.

