COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Fire Station 1 has reopened after a massive remodel to bring the building up to modern standards.

Fire Station 1 opened back in 1925 and was the first in Colorado Springs designed to house fire trucks rather than horse-drawn wagons.

On Tuesday, November 7, Fire Chief Ted Collas, Mayor John Suthers, and other officials were on hand as the facility reopened after a lengthy remodel.

It has been a working firehouse for 86 uninterrupted years, and the recent construction didn’t change that.

“There was no more scrutinized project on the face of the earth than this one right here,” said Fire Chief Ted Collas with the Colorado Springs Fire Department. “Because while we’re calling this a reopening, Fire Station 1 never closed during the construction. It was busy answering calls and doing what they do.”

Before the remodel, all of the fire personnel living in the firehouse were sleeping in a single room. Now, they each have their own space at the firehouse.