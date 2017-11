STATEWIDE — Way to go, Colorado!

The Centennial State ranked last on WalletHub’s list of this year’s “fattest” states in the country.

According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 7 in 10 U.S. adults aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese.

Analysts at WalletHub used metrics such as sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents, obesity-related health care costs, rates of high cholesterol and type 2 diabetes, access to healthy food, and the number of fitness centers per capita. The report also evaluated the levels of inactivity in each state.

Based on those factors, Mississippi was ranked the most overweight state in the U.S., followed by a few others in the South.

Here are the 10 most overweight states, according to the study:

1. Mississippi

2. West Virginia

3. Tennessee

4. Arkansas

5. Louisiana

6. Kentucky

7. Alabama

8. Oklahoma

9. South Carolina

10. Indiana

To read the full report, click here.