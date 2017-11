STATEWIDE — Do you have heavy equipment operator experience and a commercial driver’s license (Class A or B)?

If so, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) wants you to join the team!

Numerous vacancies for temporary employment during the winter season are available statewide.

>> Click here to take a look at all job openings with CDOT.

Pay for the “Temporary Road Maintenance” position starts at $18.95 per hour. Major duties and responsibilities include operating snow plows and performing ice removal at all hours to keep roadways clear and safe, and assisting in signing and striping highways, such as maintaining pavement markings and re-installing traffic signage.

CDOT is responsible for a 9,146-mile highway system including 3,447 bridges. This includes the heavily-traveled I-70 and I-25 corridors. Each year, this system handles over 27 billion vehicle miles of travel.

>> Learn more about careers with CDOT here.