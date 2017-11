U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Air Force Academy officials say one of the cadet candidates who was allegedly targeted by racist remarks written outside their dorm room was actually responsible for the act.

The investigation into the writing of racist remarks on the doors of five African -American Air Force Academy Preparatory School cadet candidates began late September. Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, Superintendent of the AFA, addressed the incident shortly afterward, saying in part “There is absolutely no place in our Air Force for racism.”

Officials say the individual admitted responsibility and that this was validated by the investigation by Air Force Academy officials. The individual is no longer at the Preparatory School.

“Racism has no place at the Academy, in any shape or form. We will continue to create a climate of dignity and respect for all, encourage ideas that do so, and hold those who fail to uphold these standards accountable,” the AFA said in a statement released Tuesday.