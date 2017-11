COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An upcoming event is targeted at high school seniors looking to the future — and not necessarily just for college.

It’s called “What’s next, senior?” The workshop will feature colleges, technical schools, military recruiters, and local businesses.

The goal is to help D-11 seniors better carve out their own career paths by seeing what all is offered to them.

“College hasn’t been something I’ve always considered so now that it has become something relevant in my life, it is a big decision that I have to make so I want it to be a good one,” said high school senior Ivan Garcia. “To have a chance to look at all the plans is extremely exciting to me…knowing it will affect my future.”

The event will be held Thursday, November 9, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Roy J. Wasson Campus in the auditorium and lobby. The event is open to the public.