COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A teen suspect has been arrested and an adult suspect is still wanted in connection with a homicide on Platte Avenue last week.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. October 30 at a business at 2231 East Platte Avenue, between Iowa Avenue and Prairie Road. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Conte Emanuel Smith’El dead inside the business.

On Thursday, police released surveillance photos of two suspects in the homicide. On Sunday, they arrested one of the suspects, a 16-year-old boy. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Police said the previously released surveillance photos helped them identify the second suspect as Deddrick Davonte Hill, 23. He is now wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder.

Hill is described as a black man, about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 160 pounds, with a thin build, a dark complexion, black hair, and brown eyes. He sometimes wears large prescription eyeglasses with gold rims.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).