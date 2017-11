COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — “Reasons To Stay Alive” — that’s the theme of a local art competition happening Tuesday at Pine Creek High School.

Students from all over District 20 have submitted their artwork as part of the Suicide Prevention District Art Gallery Competition.

The mission is to raise money for “Project Reasons,” a suicide prevention nonprofit started by a D-20 student.

“I think that it’s really important that anyone and everyone from our community will come because whether you knew any of the people who ended their lives or not, I know our whole community was affected,” said Hannah Mitchell, DECA chapter member and student board member of Project Reasons.

The event is happening Tuesday, November 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Pine Creek High School located at 10750 Thunder Mountain Ave. Admission is $2, and those who attend will be given three voting tickets to pick their favorite pieces. Additional tickets can be bought for $1 each.