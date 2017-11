COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A special birthday was celebrated at Penrose-St. Francis Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Hospital staff celebrated their oldest volunteer, Oral Allen, who turned 100-years-old.

After Oral’s son passed away at the hospital after fighting brain cancer, she wanted to volunteer at the hospital’s gift shop. She says that’s part of what keeps her young.

“I don’t know if it’s the work, or just being with people, not just sitting,” she said.”My oldest son passed away at Penrose Main with brain cancer, and I knew I had to do something besides sit and mourn.”

Oral, who has volunteered her time at the hospital’s gift shop for more than 24 years, says her secret to life is never smoking and being positive.