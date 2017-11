CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Over 8,000 bulbs will light up the Outlets at Castle Rock Christmas tree this Saturday, November 11 during the 12th annual Tree Lighting Concert.

Headlined by 2016 CMA Global Artist of the Year Morgan Evans, the free concert will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The concert will close with a center-wide countdown, led by Santa Claus himself, to the lighting of the 55-foot White Fir tree. Hailing from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, the tree stands more than 10 feet taller than the big blue bear at the Denver Convention Center!

In addition to Evans, the night will feature performances by Austin-based duo Waterloo Revival and In Real Life.

For more information, follow Outlets at Castle Rock on Facebook.