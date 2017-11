CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in a Cañon City home early Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Greenwood Avenue. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was shot in the stomach, according to police. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said two other people were in the home at the time of the shooting. They believe it was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public. Their investigation is ongoing.