COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The holidays are right around the corner, and that means neighbors are opening up their hearts and wallets.

Care and Share Food Bank is hoping that the southern Colorado community will come through for those in need.

One in eight people here in southern Colorado are what they call “food insecure,” and they don’t know where their next meal will come from.

The hustle and bustle of the holidays are here, especially at the Care and Share Food Bank warehouse.

“I really get to see the best of people this time of year,” said Lynne Telford, President and CEO of Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado. “We are so proud of the fact that our largest amount to donors come from individuals. Care and Share serves to the community and belongs to the community.”

Collecting food from the public allows them to provide more than 19 million meals a year.

“There is still more to serve but we getting to a great number of people,” said Telford.

If you can’t come to the food bank or participate in the holiday drive, you can also donate money. Just $1 provides eight meals for southern Colorado families.

Dozens of local businesses, like Radix Chiropractic, can also help in the effort by putting out food collection bins.

“Being a local business we wanted to support local organization around here,” said Dr. Ryan Betz from Radix Chiropractic. “If we can get more offices to do the same thing, it’s amazing to think the vision and the impact we could have.”

Dr. Betz hopes this message reaches the community even beyond the holiday season.

“[It] creates more awareness of the need. It creates awareness here there is still people that exist, that need food year round as well,” said Dr. Betz.

On top of donations, Care and Share can always use volunteers to help in the warehouse.

If you or someone you know needs help, visit careandshare.org for more information.