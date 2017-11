PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation will close the I-25 Pinon Northbound Rest Area next week for repairs.

The rest area will close at 8 a.m. on Monday, November 13 to replace a pipe that houses the rest area’s grinding unit, which aides in the breakdown of waste. Officials say repairing now will eliminate the need for an extended closure in the future, if the unit were to fail.

The closure is expected to last up to three days. The rest area is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, November 15 at 4:30 p.m.

This closure is unrelated to the long-term closure of the southbound rest area.

To receive real-time updates about road conditions in your area, visit cotrip.org.