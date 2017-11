COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A watercolor painting exhibit opened Sunday showcasing artwork created by Colorado Springs residents with memory loss.

Memory care facilities in Colorado Springs are looking to spread awareness through the new exhibit. Morning Star Senior Living staff member Kathy Clinton said some of the artists have loved art their whole lives, but others have learned their love of painting through the program.

“Some of the residents aren’t with us any longer. They’ve passed,” Clinton said. “So for their families to see their artwork is really special and moving. It’s wonderful.”

The artwork is for sale at Pikes Peak Library District’s East Library. All of the proceeds go to the Alzheimer’s Association.