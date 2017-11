Related Coverage Colorado Springs man found guilty in murder of 4-year-old son

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to prison for the 2016 murder of his 4-year-old son.

Jeremy Ralph was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was found guilty in August of murdering his 4-year-old son, Montana Glynn, at the Windtree Apartments near Vickers Boulevard and Union Avenue in December 2016.

An autopsy revealed the boy died as a result of blunt force trauma. A jury found Ralph guilty of first degree murder by a person in a position of trust, second degree murder after deliberation, child abuse, and recklessly causing death.