CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A Cañon City veteran is moving on to the final round of a national food competition!

Local Navy Officer Jason Schouweiler has been selected as a Top 10 finalist and will be competing at the “Thrill at the Grilla” competition at the World Food Championships on November 11 in Orange Beach, Alabama.

The competition invited past and present first responders, active and reserve military, and veterans to submit their signature grilled or smoked dish. Submissions came in from all over the country and the top 10 were selected by World Food Championship judges.

Schouweiler earned his spot with his recipe for Whole BBQ Chicken. Schouweiler is an active duty First Class Petty Officer in the US Navy, with nearly 20 years of service under his belt.

“I’m excited to put my skills to the test against my fellow veterans and first responders, and ultimately win it all!” he said.

Schouweiler has been cooking for over 20 years and said he gets lots of practice perfecting his skills when feeding his family (including 7 children) and friends.

To check out Schouweiler’s full recipe and see a list of all the finalists, click here.

You can livestream the competition this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the Grilla Grills Facebook page.